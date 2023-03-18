Ticket to the Moon Youth Theatre Company is proud to be staging the brand new adaptation of the best-selling books. The books include “Wanda the Musical” and “Mr Hare Meets Mr Mandela”. The shows will be held at the Homecoming Centre, Cape Town until April 30.

Both shows will share the stage at Avalon Auditorium with alternating performances daily, giving youngsters and the young at heart double the amount of fun. “Mr Hare Meets Mr Mandela” is ideal for the whole family, and is being staged in celebration of 105 years of Nelson Mandela’s legacy. It is a tale about bravery, honesty and persistence, as well as the significance of being literate and the importance of reading, something dear to the late Madiba’s heart.

Cast members of ‘Mr Hare Meets Mr Mandela“. The second book, “Wanda the Musical” is about a girl who finds the courage to face her fears and realise that her hair is a crown and something to be proud of. The catchy songs and music from Wanda encourages young children to love themselves for what they are born with, despite what society may say or think. Both shows run for one hour with no interval.

Two families stand a chance to win 10 tickets each to see “Wanda the Musical” and “Mr Hare Meets Mr Mandela” at the Homecoming Centre. To stand a chance to win email WASTORIES, your name and contact number to [email protected] The competition closes on Wednesday, March 22.