Stellenbosch University embroiled in new pee ‘scandal’

Cape Town - Cold water has been poured on racism allegations after a student has been suspended from the Helshoogte Stellenbosch University (SU) men’s residence after he allegedly urinated on himself while sitting on his room-mate’s chair. The incident comes three months after a white undergraduate Theuns du Toit was expelled from the university after he shocked the nation when he urinated on the valuables of first year agricultural student, Babalo Ndwayana.

Still reeling from Du Toit’s scandal, the university rushed to do damage control after the latest incident. Eyewitnesses told Weekend Argus that the student, Tiaan Schreuder, was so drunk that he urinated in his pants while sitting on the chair which presumably belonged to his room-mate Oscar Newton, a person of colour. Schreuder, an accountant student, had returned to res after a night out, at about 3am on Thursday morning, Weekend Argus was told.

He was singing when he stumbled into room C208, which he shares with Newton on the second floor, sat on the chair and puked on the floor. “He then p*ssed his pants,” an eyewitness said, adding “his zip was not open and Oscar shouted at him”. Newton, also an accounting student, apparently wanted Schreuder to go to the bathroom.

A few hours later, at 7am, Newton informed the student head of the residence, Chris Langeveldt, of what has transpired. “An emergency meeting was then called,” a source said. In this meeting, Weekend Argus understands, Schreuder apologised. “He was sincere ... he admitted that he was drunk,” the source said.

Newton has since been moved to the third floor to a single room. He said: “At the moment I am adhering to the university and hostel's statements. I really want to focus on my studies.” Schreuder told Weekend Argus that he was barred from speaking to the media and called upon his father to answer the questions.

“We first need to wait for the disciplinary hearing,” said his distraught father, adding that the university warned them not to speak to the media. The management of the Helshoogte residence said they were made aware of an incident on Thursday and immediately reported it to the relevant university structures for urgent investigation. “It also received immediate and top priority attention by the university’s executive management,” said the university’s spokesperson Martin Viljoen.

“The incident involved an intoxicated student urinating on the chair of his room-mate. The implicated student was suspended from the residence pending the outcome of an investigation,” he said. The Rector and Vice-Chancellor, Professor Wim de Villiers, would consider further action and decide on suspension from the university after consideration of the facts of the case, he said. Schreuder continued to attend classes on Friday.

Meanwhile, a commotion outside the residence caught students’ attention yesterday when GOOD party’s council representative in the Stellenbosch Municipality, Robin Hendrickse, arrived and demanded to “address the students”. A student gave her access to the foyer while he checked with management if Hendrickse was allowed to do so. “When will this culture end? I want to address the students,” Hendrickse complained.

She was then informed that she could return on Tuesday or Wednesday. “I’ll be back Tuesday,” she said as she walked outside and shouting that GOOD intended to rectify the situation. The ANC also weighed in on the incident.

“We call for the immediate suspension of the perpetrator,” the ANC’s Cameron Dugmore said. “The veil of silence by the university must be lifted and details released ... As we celebrate Heritage day today, it is painful to see that such practices are still part of the toxic culture at the University.” The SRC of the university condemned the incident in a strongly-worded press release.