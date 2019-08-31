Stellenbosch University

Cape Town - Stellenbosch University students have sounded the alarm about an alleged human trafficking ring that may be operating around the campus. Students this week warned on the matiemedia.org website about a religious group who introduce themselves as members of a worldwide church and try to recruit “prospective worshippers”. There have been several international media reports and online claims of the group being a sex trafficking syndicate.

Incoming student representative council (SRC) member Lwazi Phaks said they had heard of the group after female students had expressed their fears to the SRC.

“What is odd is that we don’t have any students here who are part of this group or know about it. Students are being told to wait at the student centre to be picked up the next day, but are not being told where the church is located. They are just told it is around campus,” said Phaks.

A source close to the story said the SRCs at the universities of the Witwatersrand and Pretoria had reported similar incidents.

Sinobom Saku, a second-year student at Stellenbosch, said she had an encounter with the group in July.

“I was walking from Neelsie (the student resource centre) with a friend when we were approached by three people, a coloured woman and two Asians, one female and one male. The coloured one did most of the talking while the other two appeared to be exchange students. They did not look over 23 so we did not feel threatened,” said Saku.

Saku said when she attempted to leave, the trio had been insistent on obtaining her contact details. At the time she did not have a phone and gave them her student email address.

“They then asked if they could see us later that day at 10pm to have a Bible study. I said, ‘No, let’s rather meet tomorrow at 11am.’ They emailed me the next day. I was lazy to go and red flags were raised when I noticed that the email was sent from a Gmail account and not a student account.”

Saku said she had ignored the email and never heard from them again.

“I feel like a dodged a big bullet after hearing about the alert a few days ago.”

Marion Webber, a history honours student at Stellenbosch, said that after being approached she had been asked if they could meet her the following week.

Journalism honours student Roxanne Mooneys said she had a similar experience.

“(They) approached (me) on the Rooiplein and asked me if I believed in God. They showed me four verses from the Bible and then they asked if they could take my number and if we could meet away from the Neelsie at some place less crowded,” said Mooneys.

It has been alleged that the students were approached by a man and woman in most instances.

Teresa Lloyd said: “When they were here earlier we had personal experience... they want your cell number address and they don’t leave, they want it, very persistent, bullying. And it is not one person that approaches you, it is a group; they surround you and keep you in for your info. Not funny, not a joke. They follow you. We googled them, search and read for yourself.”

A source close to the matter said the reports were under investigation. Another student said they had handed over information to the Stellenbosch police station. However, police spokesperson FC van Wyk said there was no record of the matter.

Stellenbosch University spokesperson Martin Viljoen they were aware of posts on student media and social media regarding suspected sex trafficking.

“Allegations that the group is associated with human trafficking seems to have been around for a good number of years, especially in the USA, but as far as can be determined such allegations lack credibility and seem to be fake news.”

Viljoen said the university had not officially warned students against this group.

In the matiemedia.org post, Dr Viljoen van der Walt, director of risk management and campus security, was quoted as saying: “The group was first reported at Tygerberg campus, approximately two years ago. On grounds of student complaints, their representatives were denied further access to the campus by security at the main entrance.”

Viljoen said it had been established that the group on the Tygerberg campus was not the same as the group referred to on matiemedia.org.

“To date, there have been no complaints laid at SU structures of any abductions or reports of sex-trafficking. That said, students should always take the necessary safety precautions as human trafficking is a reality in many parts of the world,” said Viljoen.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Philani Nkwalase said they were not aware of the allegations.

Weekend Argus