Stellenbosch University launches probe after Matie allegedly ‘urinates on black student’s desk, books’

THE University of Stellenbosch launched an official probe after a white student allegedly urinated on property that belongs to a student of colour. The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday morning in the Huis Marais residence, Weekend Argus was told.

Martin Viljoen, the university’s spokesperson, told Weekend Argus that they are deeply concerned about the seriousness of what has transpired. “The institution strongly condemns any destructive behaviour such as during the incident in the Huis Marais Residence on the Stellenbosch Campus,” he said. “The residence management was made aware of the incident during the day yesterday (Sunday) and it was immediately reported to the relevant university structures for urgent investigation.

“The student is not residing in the residence at the moment and necessary and decisive action will be taken based on the outcomes of the investigation. “The University is deeply concerned by this type of behaviour and as a university wish to state in no uncertain terms that it will not be tolerated.” The video of the alleged incident was shared on social media.

So this the racism we will be sending our kids to



It is said White kids at Stellenbosch University can just come pee in your room anytime because you're black pic.twitter.com/jZhddRjnKU — Xhosa is 🔥 🇿🇦™® (@TakaTina1) May 15, 2022 The name of the suspect is known to Weekend Argus. When approached for comment, the alleged suspect said he would comment at a later stage. Weekend Argus also reached out to the prim of Huis Marais, but he said he is unable to comment on the said incident. The alleged victim, whose name is being withheld due to legal advice, told Weekend Argus he is “extremely rattled”. The South African Students Congress’s (Sasco) Stellenbosch branch condemned the incident.

“Sasco condemns with the highest contempt the racist actions of the racist hooligan who attacked a fellow black student,” Sasco’s statement read. “On the morning of May 15, the said racist trespassed and racially attacked the first year black student in his room in Huis Marais in Stellenbosch University. “The victim of this hooligan was sleeping when he heard a noise in his room,” the statement further indicates.