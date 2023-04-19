Stellenbosch University to respond to SAHRC before May deadline

The university also intends not to delay in implementing the essence of the SAHRC remedial action and recommendation.

Stellenbosch University said that it intends to respond or “possibly” challenge the South African Human Rights Commission(SAHRC) before the deadline set out by SAHRC, May 13.

SU said in its previous statements that the conduct of the nature set out in the SAHRC Report, which limited the speaking of Afrikaans at residences, is wrong and should never have happened.

“As the SAHRC indicated, the university’s Language Policy would not have allowed any student to be prohibited from speaking their language of choice in social circumstances. SU is currently taking Senior Counsel’s advice on aspects of the SAHRC report, after which it will respond fully to the report, but we welcome the SAHRC finding that there is not a ‘blatant and concentrated ban on Afrikaans inspired and motivated by a concerted effort from (SU) and certain individuals in management to eradicate Afrikaans from SU”, the university said.

Stellenbosch said it “unequivocally apologises to all students in Minerva and Irene who were affected by the residence practices during welcoming week in 2021 and who felt that their human rights and dignity were affected by not being able to speak Afrikaans in a social context”.