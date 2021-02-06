Steps to get matric results safely

Cape Town - Unlike previous years, the matric class of 2020 will have to mask-up, sanitise and adjust their ways going to get their results at school later this month. Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said results can be collected at school on Tuesday, February 23. “All candidates will receive communication on how to receive their results. Results will also be published online. Covid-19 regulations will include screening and the compulsory wearing of masks. Physical distancing measures will also apply. We have always discouraged parents from entering the school premises unnecessarily during the pandemic,” she said. Department of Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said Covid-19 protocols would apply. “Nobody will be allowed without a mask, social distancing will be observed, screening will be in place and the school will ensure that the candidates are served safely. The partnership with the SABC of making results available on digital platforms will help reduce the numbers at the school at any given time. We are on schedule to release the results on time. The department has made safety an apex priority in all activities. We urge all officials to continue to adhere to the safety protocols to save lives.”

Zoë Prinsloo, who attended Edgemead High School, said she was a bit sad that Covid-19 protocols would be in place the day she gets her results.

“I probably won't be able to have a proper big celebration (fingers crossed!) with my friends and family. A socially-distanced celebration with a mask just isn't the same. The 2020 matric exams were nerve-wrecking and frustrating. Dates being continuously moved, not having enough class time and then with the added pressure of a possible maths rewrite. Matric 2020 was one for the history books,” she said.

Anekin Pockpass, who attended The Settlers High School, said he feels confident about the Covid-19 protocols put in place.

“When receiving my marks, all I would like to feel is satisfaction and fulfilment, knowing that the work I’ve put in is enough and that I can finally enter university. As to my understanding, I feel every matric pupil has that same expectation, and to know that everything will be okay,” he said.

Nuraan Hilberg, who attended Bellville Technical High School, said: “I picture my entire grade coming together, masked, distant, but united by the one feeling of ‘what's next?’ and to at least gain some closure. Besides the fact that we won't be able to celebrate as the past year's matrics did, we are all young adults and fully aware of the situation. I feel that by now our own safety and health should be second nature.”

