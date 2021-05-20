Steven Fortune to be declared a dangerous criminal

Cape Town - The Cape High Court will be making a declaration whether self-confessed rapist and murderer, Steven Fortune is a dangerous criminal.

Today, Fortune made an appearance in the Cape High Court where sentencing proceedings continued.

Last month, Judge Robert Henney called for a panel of witnesses who were part of Fortune’s release from parole in 2017.

This includes a psychiatrist who did an evaluation at Valkenberg Psychiatric hospital, his previous victim, Correctional Services and the police.

Yesterday, Fortune’s probation officer, Wayne Lekeur, took the witness stand.

It was revealed that Fortune’s profile on his release was missing from the files.

Judge Henney also postponed the matter for the State to address the court on the declaration of Fortune being a dangerous criminal.

Eric Ntabazalila, of the National Prosecuting Authority, said thats would take place on May 26.

“The matter of the State versus Steven Fortune was on the roll today,” he said.

“‘It has been postponed to Wednesday (next week) for counsel to address the court on declaration of the accused as a dangerous criminal and sentence.”

Fortune confessed to the murder of his 12-year-old neighbour, Michaela Williams in December 2020.

Williams of New Horizon, Pelican Park, disappeared in January 2020 and her body was later found in Schaapkraal, Philippi.

She had ben bludgeoned to death with a concrete slab.

Earlier this month, it was revealed via a testimony of Dr Marc Roffey, a psychiatrist at Valkenberg Psychiatric hospital, that Fortune had confessed to raping nine girls while he was out on parole between 2017 and 2020.

Fortune was convicted and sentenced for the rape and attempted murder of an eight-year-old girl in 2005.

William’s mother, Beatrice Adams, took the witness stand earlier this month where she asked Fortune why he killed her child and spoke about how he ruined their lives.

Sentencing is expected to take place on May 27.

Weekend Argus