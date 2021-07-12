Stormy weather could affect electrical network in Western Cape

CAPE TOWN - Eskom has warned that this week’s severe stormy weather will most likely threaten the Eskom network in several areas in the Western Cape. This warning comes as strong winds, extreme cold and heavy rainfall are expected to hit the Western Cape and Eastern Cape today.

“The inclement weather puts the network at risk and can affect the electricity supply of customers, potentially leaving some customers with prolonged periods without electricity. Eskom urges customers to remain patient and follow the channels made available to log a fault,” the power utility said. Nomhle Nyathela, a resident of an informal settlement known as Sibanye, said that during Cape Town’s rainy season informal settlements suffer a total loss of electricity, with electric poles and cables often falling or hanging into the flooded streets. Nyathela explained that it is even unsafe to have electric appliances within the shacks as they often flood and fill with water. During the rainy season most shack dwellers turn to candles or paraffin/gas heaters and stoves.

“Oftentimes the cables get infiltrated with water on the ground, from leakages in our homes or on the roof tops. They sometimes even explode, which is a safety hazard. Our appliances are damaged by the water on the ground and, even when we try to place them on our roofs or higher poles, they get stolen.” Eskom explained that during this time it would prioritise its response based on the size and duration of the faults. Large faults on the MV and HV network that affect a large number of customers would be prioritised. Faults that have left single customers without electricity supply for more than 48 hours would take priority, and thereafter, faults for more than 24 hours until the most recent faults. Eskom customers are encouraged to download the MyEskom Customer App, which is available on the Google Play Store for Android devices. The app allows users to log a fault and immediately provides a reference number needed to track progress on the app.