Strained patrollers hope for relief and improved working conditions

Cape Town - The R6 million funding set by the Department of Police Oversight and Community Safety is expected to boost the effectiveness and improve working conditions of the neighbourhood watches across the Western Cape. Neighbourhood Watches have been taking a strain, working lengthy hours with little to no resources and facing a lot of criticism since the national load shedding scourge intensified.

The most recent allegations of ineffectiveness have hit Goodwood Neighbourhood while criminals prey on commuters during the early hours of the morning. A complaint by resident Patricia Anne Els posted on social media that she was recovering from the trauma she suffered when she was attacked near the Goodwood Railway Station, prompted her to call for more visibility of patrollers in that vicinity. The chairperson of the Goodwood Neighbourhood Watch, Leona Van Wyk, responded to her allegations.

“We have had to request that patrollers are able to do more patrols during load shedding,” she said. “The most challenging is the visibility while it's so dark, and the criminal element sees you from far. “This gives them enough time to hide.

“A patroller is a volunteer in the community who does this besides his full-time job. “We also need to understand that a patroller's home and family is just as at risk during load shedding as any resident.’’ Another complainant was Allan Marais, who revealed he was once victimised by patrollers who manhandled him, wrongfully accused and detained him.

Van Wyk also responded to this accusation. ‘’A neighbourhood watch's purpose is to be the eyes and ears in the community,’’ she added. “In the case of a patroller doing a citizen arrest, it is done within the ambit of the law.

“They operate according to our code of conduct.” Ishaam David's, the spokesperson for the department, explained the members of NHW structures who arrest a suspect do so in terms of the right afforded to any private person in Section 42 of the Criminal Procedure Act 51, 1977. ‘’Very few complaints with regard to violence by NHW members have reached the department,’’ he said.

“Should such a complaint reach the department, it will be investigated together with SAPS, and any incident will be dealt with within the framework of the law. “NHW members are encouraged not to engage with suspects, but to call on SAPS and other law enforcement authorities to handle potentially dangerous situations.” He said patrollers were often the first responders and provided key evidence to law enforcement to help with searches.

Davids explained there are about 600 accredited NHW structures, with membership in excess of 17 500. Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, said NHW members had to be mindful that their contribution was vital while they were voluntary. ‘’With regards to the allegations against NHW members, it is important to note that members of the public should be encouraged to lay criminal charges with the police should they feel their rights have been violated,’’ Smith advised.