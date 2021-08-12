Strand man uses his marketing skills to help women find work

Cape Town - One man woke up on Women’s Day and decided he needed to make a change for women who are struggling due to unemployment. His name is Nyasha Sulumba and he’s from Lwandle in the Strand.

His story goes like this. On Women's Day, he woke up to see everyone praising the women everywhere, especially on social media. We remembered them as sweet mothers, good women and our community caregivers. “As for me, I had to remember the real things and life these same women are facing each and every day of their lives. I had to remember each and every time I go on Facebook and see a woman begging, just to buy electricity and food vouchers so they can be able to feed their children. Others crying because they can't seem to find a job anywhere, and how most of them might have lost hope towards their future,” said Sulumba. That's when he came up with a plan that could wipe their tears away and put a smile on their faces. That is how he came up with the idea of a cleaning and laundry company.

“I posted on Facebook that I wanted a group of women who can come together to form a cleaning and laundry company, and I had to select a certain number. “I have a little bit of skills in marketing and designing, so I created a WhatsApp group, Facebook page email address and started to market them. I'm very glad the community seems to receive the news with an open heart, and some have already started to support us,” added Sulumba. He said while he knows he might not be able to change every women’s life, that with the support of others, he’d be able to make a difference.

“We are running a campaign, fundraising and promotion where we get to raise money so we can buy cleaning and laundry materials so that we can get this company started step by step, until we employ a lot of women in Cape Town. “I believe all of them deserve the chance. I can't do this alone, I need the community support to make sure we keep this initiative alive and breathing,” he said. How it works is that you message them on their WhatsApp number or send an email and book for the date and time for the services, up to a maximum of three hours. You will not be charged, but can give them any amount you can afford, to help them run their campaign.

“It pains me to see a woman going through a lot, because when I look at a woman I see the mother of the community. Let's give a hand, support them and put a smile on their faces, because they have the whole community on their shoulders to take care of,” said Sulumba. One of the women, who did not want her name to be revealed, said: “I'm very happy because just the day before, I had no plan and no hope for tomorrow. I was fed up with dropping my CV because I don't seem to get any reply for more than two years now. “I must pay bills and I must feed my child. Every day of my life has never been interesting at all, because it's all about worries, stress and depression. On Women's Day I came across Nyasha’s post, I applied and managed to be part of the first team. It is really promising, and we will fight for this initiative with all we can, because it's the only hope I have now.”