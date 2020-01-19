The management of the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) recently announced that it would take up to six months to get the closed-off sections of Metrorail’s Central line up and running once again.
The line has been suspended indefinitely for the last three months due to ongoing vandalism. Metrorail also faces challenges with longer travel times along the Southern and Cape Flats lines due to service restrictions, as well as the resignalling of Transnet’s freight rail affecting parts of the Northern line.
Arson attacks have also plagued the rail system, with another carriage torched earlier this week at Retreat station.
Prasa’s administrator, Bongisizwe Mpondo, said extensive damage to infrastructure on the Central line would take a while to fix.