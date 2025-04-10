Students demand action over unpaid stipends and missing certificates in business skills programme

Students from Mitchells Plain have broken their silence about ongoing issues with the New Venture Creation business skills programme, facilitated by the Mitchells Plain Community Advice and Development Project on behalf of Services SETA. The group of students said they are frustrated and disheartened after months of delays in stipend payments and the non-issuance of certificates—despite completing the programme and signing all necessary documents.

Janine van Reenen, one of the affected students, said she joined the course last June after hearing about it through her local community WhatsApp group. “I asked around to make sure it was legit, and was told I could trust it. I registered in the rain during winter, because I wanted to better myself,” she said. According to the students, the four-month programme, meant to equip students with business and entrepreneurship skills, started late and was then rushed to completion in just one month. Van Reenen said students pushed through the workload, even sacrificing weekends to meet strict submission deadlines.

“We were told we’d get a stipend—first R4,000, then it dropped to R3,000, then R2,000. I accepted it because I wanted to learn more about business. But after receiving a few payments, everything just stopped without explanation,” she said. The students were also required to submit business plans and additional coursework in December, which they did. Malieka Ismail, who enrolled in the same training, said she and Van Reenen, amongst others, were later confirmed as competent.

However, when they began asking about the unpaid stipends, many were removed from the programme’s WhatsApp group—severing their only communication channel with the facilitators. “As soon as we asked about our money, they would flat out ignore us, some even went to the building but were turned away. “Up until today we have no answers.”

Services Seta responded to the allegations Adding to their frustration is the fact that they still have not received their certificates, despite having signed off all documentation required for completion. “We signed everything, we did everything they asked, we were supposed to have a certificate ceremony—and now we have nothing to show for it,” Ismail said. Like Ismail, Van Reenen said they worked hard, showed up, and submitted everything, only to sit with no proof of it.

The group is now calling for immediate action from Services SETA and the implementing organisation to release their unpaid stipends and certificates, or for those who have messed up to be held accountable for what they describe as poor treatment and lack of transparency. According to one of the facilitators, she trained about 27 students for the course, which ran a total of 15 consecutive days. The facilitator also confirmed that she submitted all student documents to the drive on Chapter Equality.

Services SETA spokesperson Dudu Mwelase addressed the students’ concerns, stating that the delays in stipend payments and certification have stemmed from compliance issues with the implementing partner responsible for the programme’s delivery. Mwelase further explained: “The Services SETA disburses public funds based on signed agreements and strict compliance requirements. “Payments are made only when verified attendance records, reconciliations, and supporting documentation are in order.

This was the programme offered “In this instance, the implementing partner has not met all necessary conditions, which has delayed the release of further funds. We are working closely with them to resolve the outstanding issues and regret the inconvenience this has caused students.” Regarding certificates, Mwelase noted that these can only be issued once students have been verified as competent by an accredited provider, and the required documents are formally submitted to the certification unit. “While it was reported that documents were sent to Chapter Equality, these have not been received through the official channels and thus cannot be processed.”

She said the suspension of stipend payments was due to unresolved discrepancies, including missing attendance records and inconsistent student data. “As a public entity, we are required to follow strict financial and quality controls to ensure accountability,” Mwelase said. “Payments will resume once full compliance is restored.”

The New Venture Creation programme is still active, with only compliant sites continuing without disruption. Non-compliant sites are currently under review and are receiving support to resolve administrative and contractual issues. In response to concerns about suspected scams, Services SETA urged students to report any suspicious activity through their official whistleblowing hotline or via email at [email protected].