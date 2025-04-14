Students urged to settle NSFAS accommodation allowances to avoid eviction

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has issued an urgent reminder to students who have recently received accommodation allowances of R10,800. T The financial aid body is calling on these students to settle any outstanding payments with their landlords swiftly to avoid potential eviction or deductions from future allowances.

This announcement comes in light of a misunderstanding regarding a larger student allowance payment of R13,800 made on April 4, 2025, specifically earmarking R10,800 for housing costs. NSFAS has confirmed that full remittances of these payments have already been sent to the respective educational institutions, adding to the urgency of their message. Students are encouraged to present proof of payment to Financial Aid Officers at their colleges, reinforcing the importance of complying with this request. NSFAS has made it clear that failure to adhere could have significant repercussions, which may include eviction from accommodation or reductions in future financial support. "This situation has arisen due to discrepancies in the processing of student accommodation applications. NSFAS maintains a comprehensive list of students who apply for accommodation through registered solution partners (SPs). These lists are then verified by respective institutions to confirm their eligibility for NSFAS-accredited accommodation. However, some students received direct payments that were not reconciled with the institution’s list promptly, creating confusion about their eligibility," NSFAS said in a statement.