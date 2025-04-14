Students urged to settle NSFAS accommodation allowances to avoid eviction

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has issued an urgent reminder to students who have recently received accommodation allowances of R10,800. T
The financial aid body is calling on these students to settle any outstanding payments with their landlords swiftly to avoid potential eviction or deductions from future allowances.
This announcement comes in light of a misunderstanding regarding a larger student allowance payment of R13,800 made on April 4, 2025, specifically earmarking R10,800 for housing costs. NSFAS has confirmed that full remittances of these payments have already been sent to the respective educational institutions, adding to the urgency of their message.
Students are encouraged to present proof of payment to Financial Aid Officers at their colleges, reinforcing the importance of complying with this request. NSFAS has made it clear that failure to adhere could have significant repercussions, which may include eviction from accommodation or reductions in future financial support.
"This situation has arisen due to discrepancies in the processing of student accommodation applications. NSFAS maintains a comprehensive list of students who apply for accommodation through registered solution partners (SPs). These lists are then verified by respective institutions to confirm their eligibility for NSFAS-accredited accommodation. However, some students received direct payments that were not reconciled with the institution’s list promptly, creating confusion about their eligibility," NSFAS said in a statement.
"Effective April 10, 2025, NSFAS is thus requesting educational institutions to promptly inform students residing in NSFAS-accredited accommodation—who have received these allowances—of their responsibility to settle any debts with their landlords. In addition, NSFAS has reached out to the Student Representative Council (SRC) and other student organisations, urging them to assist in communicating this urgent need to affected students to prevent unnecessary hardship."
NSFAS said it remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering a nurturing and safe environment that supports student learning and wellbeing.
"By taking decisive action promptly, students can ensure that they maintain their housing status and continue focusing on their academic pursuits."