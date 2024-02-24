Subscribe and get tickets to KFM’s ‘Galaxy KDay’ music festival

With the highly anticipated Galaxy KDay just a few days away, attendees are in for an unforgettable event that extends far beyond the sensational line-up. Galaxy KDay, will take place at Meerendal Estate next Saturday.

Musicians such as Zakes Bantwini, Lloyiso and Mango Groove will grace the festival stage alongside Mi Casa, Youngsta CPT, Emo Adams, Kurt Darren, Early B, Jeremy Loops and Shekhinah. “At Galaxy KDay, our mission is to transform every moment into an extraordinary experience that lingers long after the music fades. While our music line-up will keep you dancing all day, we also encourage you to venture beyond the beats and discover the wealth of off-stage adventures on offer. There's something for everyone,” says Kfm 94.5 station manager, Hennie Myburgh. Get ready for excitement and surprises, with promotions, games and give-aways. From interactive booths to thrilling challenges, there are opportunities to score fantastic prizes.

Whether you're a long-time fan or new to the Kfm family, Kfm listeners are invited to step into the spotlight and capture a memorable moment at the station's booth. You can snap a selfie to commemorate your experience, share your photos on social media, and connect with fellow attendees as you immerse yourself in the lively atmosphere of Galaxy KDay. Interactive fun and games providing the chance to win free merch and yummy treats are also on offer. Indulge your taste buds at the Galaxy KDay food village, offering a culinary journey with an array of delectable options. From street food favourites to gourmet delights, there's something to satisfy every palate.

Not forgetting the children: the Galaxy KDay Kids Zone will keep the little ones entertained. Designed for children aged 2 to 12, the area offers a range of fun activities, but remember that parental supervision is required to ensure a memorable experience for the whole family. With every detail meticulously planned, including free and secure parking and catered e-hailing services, Galaxy KDay aims to ensure a seamless experience from start to finish, leaving attendees free to focus on creating memories at this epic family music festival. Tickets are selling out fast so book yours now at Ticketpro. (or www.ticketpro.co.za)