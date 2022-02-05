’Suidooster’ fans are rooting for Kaashifa and Rhafiek to end up together

Cape Town - With Valentine's Day around the corner, the romantic plots in local soapie Suidooster continue. Yasmeen (Shamilla Miller) has come home after living and working in Denmark. She reunites with an old high school friend Kaashifa Mansour (Jawaahier Petersen) and that is when Yasmeen gets integrated into the Ruiterbosch community.

Rhafiek Samsodien (Irshaad Ally) and Yasmeen (Shamilla Miller). | SUPPLIED Yasmeen is an independent, strong-willed and ambitious woman and has a keen interest for adventure, which is why Rhafiek Samsodien (Irshaad Ally) is attracted to her. Before she came into the picture, Samsodien had eyes for Mansour but she sees him as a brother and nothing more. Miller says she thinks love triangles are always interesting because audiences believe they know more than the characters.

“They see the full picture so it makes everyone really invested/opinionated in the journey of it. Plus there are always going to be people on different teams #TeamKaashi and #TeamYazzi and I think conflict is always fun when watching shows. Audiences love drama and a love triangle is all about drama. “It is complicated being in the love triangle. It’s two best friends and a guy. Throw is the family dynamic of the Samsodeins too, which makes it very complicated. It is going to be quite a journey. I felt welcomed and part of the family upon arrival. They are all open and wonderful to work with,” she said. For Petersen the dynamic between Mansour and Samsodien has become sort of family-like.

“I think the possibility of them thinking that the other person sees them in a light other than that is clouding their judgment. Kaashifa’s idea is that he will never see her in that way and I don’t think she picked up on anything. Knowing she came out of a divorce, I think her self-esteem is low. “The idea of love and romance after the divorce is perhaps standing in the way of them not saying what needs to be said to each other. Rhafiek is every woman's hero, his loyal, charming family-orientated, dependable and his heart is in the right place,” she said. Ally said: “I think for Rhafiek it is torture to play with Kaashifa and Yasmeen because he is torn apart and unsure of himself but for myself as Irshaad they are wonderful actresses. I’ve worked with Shamilla before in Nommer 37 and she is just a treat and with Jawaahier, there’s always a laugh or two, so it is really fun.”

Francis MacGregor, a Suidooster enthusiast, said: “Yasmeen must just stay away from Rhafiek. She’s too forward and that accent is too much. Kaashifa and Rhafiek must take one another. Even before Carmen Fourie (Desiré Gardner), Kaashifa had to be on the show. Carmen and Rhafiek did not fit together.” Simoné Meyer, another Suidooster admirer, said Mansour and Samsodien are fan favourites and she will root for the two of them to be together. “His parents love her and they will be overjoyed if they are together. I think they will be good for each other. Regardless of their backgrounds and what they've experienced in life, they are both good people and their different personalities complement each other.