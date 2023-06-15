A survey conducted by an NGO in Cape Town finds working parents in SA are burnt out, feel unsupported by employers and are desperate to connect with their kids. The Parent Centre, a training NGO based in Cape Town, which specialises in parent training and counselling, found that 53% of the respondents in the survey they conducted, suffered from burnout within the last three months. 92% admitted to struggling at some point with it. This was followed by the misfortune of missing parenting commitments due to work.

Jonathan Hoffenberg, a manager at the parent centre said he was not surprised to learn that over 50% of respondents said they only sometimes feel supported by their employers, with a majority of the female employees reporting they believe they are overlooked for promotions and work opportunities due to having a family. “33% also said they are sometimes made to feel guilty by their employers when it comes to parenting commitments that clash with work time, while almost 60% said that at one point or another, they’ve had to change their working arrangements to suit their childcare need,” he said. A parent who participated in the survey and requested anonymity said: “As a parent you want to be there for your kids, but my job makes it near impossible at times. I’m constantly carrying guilt because I know that work requires so much of my focus. But I feel like I have no choice.”

Parents interviewed in the survey said they would also appreciate more paid leave for parenting commitments, and third on the list was salary adjustment, which spoke to the 44% who reported childcare being a cost they struggle to carry. “A majority of South African parents need to work so they can pay the bills, so it’s really up to the employer to see how they can meet their employees halfway. Raising children who grow to become responsible well-adjusted adults is one of the most important jobs in the world. This requires parents who are present and not always burdened or distracted by workplace stress,” said Hoffenberg. 81% of respondents said they would attend employer provided parent training and counselling on or off-site. Hoffenberg said it’s evident that parents are in dire need of resources and knowledge to help them on the parenting journey.