Suspect confesses to killing Nomvuzo Atoli

Cape Town - The man accused of killing Nomvuzo Atoli has confessed that he repeatedly hit her on her head with a brick, the prosecution said in court. Sive Mpafa, 29, appeared briefly in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court one day before the 22-year-old woman was set to be laid to rest in her home town of Cala in the Eastern Cape on Saturday. Mpafa was nabbed last Sunday in Idutywa after fleeing the city. Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said: “The suspect was arrested with the assistance of the National Intervention Unit Team in Mthatha in a hideout in Idutywa in the Eastern Cape on 29 August.” Dressed in a blue overall top, grey hoodie, jeans and red sneakers, Mpafa abandoned bail shortly after he confessed to having murdered Atoli. The court heard he had followed her from where she had been hanging out with her friends in the Siyanyanzela informal settlement in Philippi. The matter was postponed to November 3.

Mpafa was recently released from jail on another murder charge which was provisionally withdrawn due to the death of a witness. According to investigating officer Warren Fredericks, Mpafa has a history of violent crimes.

“He has two other pending murder cases which also include one where he (allegedly) killed his girlfriend and another one where he (allegedly) stabbed a man to death. He also has robbery, car theft, drunk-driving and housebreaking cases pending.”

Atoli’s body was discovered at a landfill site in the Siyanyanzela informal settlement on August 13.

Her cousin, Siphokazi (Atoli) told Weekend Argus Mpafa’s arrest was bittersweet. “We are happy he has been caught, but him being behind bars will not bring Nomvuzo back. We want justice for her, and as a family we believe that the death penalty should be reinstated for matters of this nature,” she said.

Nomvuzo Atoli, whose body was found at a rubbish dump in Siyanyanzela informal settlement in August, is transported to the Eastern Cape. Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Atoli was an aspiring musician who also had a passion for the law and hoped to become a police officer.

Ilitha Labantu, a local NGO which promotes women’s rights, welcomed the arrest and said they hoped “the accused receives a lengthy sentence for the crime that he has committed”.

“Violence against women in South Africa has reached pandemic rates and we need to do all that’s within our power to root out this scourge,” said spokesperson Siyabulela Monakali.

