Picture: Calyn Moneron/Weekend Argus

Cape Town - An attempt to hijack a delivery truck in Long Market Street o n Wednesday morning was foiled by members of the public and officers from the Central City Improvement District (CCID). Witnesses claimed that the alleged hijackers tried to rob the truck driver with a pellet gun. The alleged criminals were stopped by vigilant community members and taken away by the CCID officers.



The Safety and Security Manager for the CCID, Muneeb Hendricks, said that the suspects caught the attention of the patrolling CCID officers when they allegedly struggled to operate the truck.





“The public safety officer immediately called for backup and approached the truck. This resulted in the suspects fleeing the scene with the officer in pursuit. The officer apprehended the driver on the corner of Hout and St Georges Mall and a replica firearm and knife was found in his possession,” Hendricks said.





It is believed that three suspects attempted to rob the delivery truck. However, when community members intervened two of the suspects managed to run while one was captured. The CCID officers managed to hold the suspect until the SAPS arrived on the scene to apprehend the suspect.





“Due to the diligence and alertness of the patrolling CCID public safety officer and the quick reaction by the CCID response team, a serious crime and a potential public disaster was averted. We would like to commend our officers for their prompt and professional manner in which they handled the hijacking,” Hendricks said.





Weekend Argus