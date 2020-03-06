Suspected coronavirus case admitted to Tygerberg Hospital

Cape Town - Fear and panic continue to rise after the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in the country. Now, the Western Cape Health Department is waiting for test results on a patient who was transported to Tygerberg hospital after exhibiting signs of the virus on Friday.

Since the outbreak, the Western Cape Health Department has had a total of 32 suspected cases of Covid-19 in the province, all negative, “cases tested” as all persons of interest/under investigation does not necessarily fit the case definition. While more than 300 people have been tested for the coronavirus across the country.

The Cape Town patient is currently undergoing testing and, according to the health department, results will be available in the next 24 to 48 hours.





The department confirmed to Weekend Argus on Friday that “a person matching the case of Covid-19 was identified earlier today, a response team was alerted and collected the patient. As per normal routine and protocol, the patient was taken to the designated hospital for further assessment and tests. This is part of the Western Cape Health Department routine response management which is working. We have had previous suspected cases which all have tested negative.”





However, despite the global fears and panic, organisers of the Cape Town Cycle tour say pedalling in the world’s largest timed event will continue in the mother-city this weekend.





Director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour David Bellairs confirmed 31 000 riders will compete in the race from about 70 different countries around the world.





To date, more than 100,000 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus disease globally, with at least 3,400 people having died from COVID-19 according to Johns Hopkins University. The disease has now killed 3,408 people.







