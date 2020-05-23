Suspected Covid-19 patient collapses 'after clinic turned him away'

A suspected Covid-19 patient collapsed while coughing in a road in Hout Bay after reportedly being turned away from a clinic, according to a local non-profit company.

Keri Cross, director of Community Crime Prevention in Hout Bay, said her team responded to the incident early this week. “Our emergency response was first on scene... The man was coughing up blood... and his family member with him told the (responders) he had tested positive for Covid and had been back to the clinic for the last three days worried and scared and they sent him away," Cross said.

Western Cape department of health spokesperson Mark van der Heever denied the clinic had turned the man away. “The patient was at the clinic prior to the incident and was requested to (sit) in a separate ventilated area... while waiting to be tested,” he said. “The patient refused to wait and left the facility.”

Cross said her team witnessed a Metro Ambulance crew without personal protection equipment (PPE) attend to the patient. "The ambulance left him at the clinic (that allegedly turned him away), waiting outside on a chair,” Cross said.

Van der Heever said EMS medics were expected to wear full protective gear when attending to Covid-19 patients. "In this instance, the paramedics who assisted the patient had on the necessary PPE - masks and gloves -,and the officials gave the patient a mask as well.”