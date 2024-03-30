Suspected gang boss and wife set to face further charges

Cape Town - Alleged 28s gang boss, Ralph Stanfield, is set to face further charges as the investigation into his alleged crime spree continues. This was revealed at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Thursday as Stanfield, along with his wife Nicole Johnson and others, returned to the dock.

The notorious duo were arrested, alongside Johannes “Bal” Abrahams, Denver Booysen and José “Makop’’ Brandt, by the Anti-Gang Unit on various charges linked to the attempted murder of a former employee of Ralph. The employee allegedly stole over R1 million from the couple. During the explosive bail hearings it was revealed that the former employee, who is now a State witness, had not arrived at work on November 24 2022 amid a tip-off that Stanfield had planned to “kill him”. The witness then hid his girlfriend’s BMW in a complex in Milnerton and went into hiding.

According to the State’s case, the couple embarked on a “witch-hunt” and even threatened the father of the witness, slapped an unsuspecting neighbour and took the car without the vehicle owner’s permission. During court proceedings this week, State prosecutor, Frank Van Heerden, said they had just obtained the ballistics reports and that further investigations still need to take place. He told the court that the State had CCTV footage, but had not yet obtained a witness statement regarding a house break-in. Should this be obtained, Stanford could face more charges.

“I was handed the ballistics reports this morning. This report is on two projectiles on the attempted murder charge. The projectiles were found in the vehicle and in the arm of the victim, but this report does not have a comparison report between the two. We have been unable to obtain a witness statement on the video footage, but the State might add a charge of housebreaking for Accused 1,’’ he said. The case was postponed to May 10 for further investigation. Meanwhile, Brandt will return to court on his own next week as he has lodged a bid for freedom claiming he was never present during the shooting.

According to the state’s case, Brandt was the alleged gunman who opened fire on the employee at a garage in Brooklyn resulting in him becoming a State witness and going into hiding. In his affidavit, Brandt, who lives in Beacon Valley, said he was nowhere near the scene of the shooting. Instead he claimed he was at work in Beacon Valley where he is employed as a mechanic. His boss, Jonathan Klaasen, also supplied an affidavit where he said cops had the “wrong person”.

Brandt has also objected to the State’s claims that he was caught on CCTV footage during the shooting, even though he admits he has not yet seen it. ‘I vehemently deny these frivolous unsubstantiated claims against me and I will plead not guilty to the charges. He said he was arrested on October 7 while at work and claims officers from the Anti-Gang Unit placed bullets in his vehicle.