Suspected Hard Livings gangster arrested for possession of illegal gun

A suspected gangster has been nabbed by the City of Cape’s Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) officers for the possession of an illegal firearm. The incident occurred shortly after 10pm in Mitchells Plain on Tuesday night.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to the City, the officers were on patrol in Tafelsig when they came across a suspicious individual at the corner of Assegaaibos and Bokkeveld streets. On searching the man, a 9mm Tokarev pistol with eight live rounds of ammunition was found and seized. “The firearm was then discovered to have had its serial number removed, thereby declaring it a prohibited firearm.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The suspect was then identified as a member of the Hard Livings gang and placed under arrest for unlawful possession of a prohibited firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition,” a City statement read. However, City Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith bashed the SAPS for their “ineffective” policing. “The current concept of visible policing used by SAPS is ineffective, unless the policing component engages with the community on the ground or suspicious persons in the area,” he said.

Story continues below Advertisement