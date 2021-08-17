Suspected hijacker killed in shoot-out with security guards

Cape Town - An alleged hijacker was shot and killed during a shoot-out with security guards he and his accomplices had apparently attacked. The drama unfolded on Monday just after 6.45pm near the Airport Mall in Belhar.

Police said four security guards were travelling in a vehicle when they were ambushed by the suspects. A shoot-out ensued when the suspects drove their Ford Kuga into the security guards’ vehicle. During the exchange of gunfire, one of the suspects was killed.

Police have since opened an inquest docket including cases of attempted murder and attempted hijacking. Police spokesperson Warrant officer Joseph Swartbooi said the suspects managed to flee the scene. “We can confirm that Belhar police attended a crime scene on Monday. According to reports four security workers were on their way to their offices when the driver of another vehicle bumped into them.

“As they stopped to assess the damage, four unknown males started firing gunshots which led to an exchange of gunfire between the suspects and the security personnel. “The unknown suspects fled the scene in a Ford Kuga and are yet to be arrested. “Belhar police registered an inquest, attempted murder and attempted hijacking cases for further investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”