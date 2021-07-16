Suspects arrested following deadly taxi shooting

Cape Town - Khayelitsha police prevented another taxi-related bloodshed on the N2 close to Mew Way when they intercepted heavily armed men who were allegedly waiting to shoot taxis travelling into Khayelitsha from the N2 yesterday evening. According to a police source, the men were travelling in two vehicles, a private car and a mini-bus taxi.

The police noticed the movement of the men on the Cyclops safety cameras placed on the N2. They followed the lead, and the mini-bus taxi managed to get away, but three armed men in a private vehicle were arrested. The arrest came two hours after the shooting of six people in a taxi in Harare. Three died, while two children and a woman were admitted to the hospital with injuries. Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirmed the arrest.

“Kindly be advised that three males aged between 40 and 45-years-old have been arrested on the N2 on Thursday at about 5.30pm after they were found in possession of firearms, for which they could not provide valid licences. Once charged, the trio is expected to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrates Court on charges of possession of unlicensed and prohibited firearms and ammunition,” he said. He urged community members to report incidents where individuals are in possession of firearms and ammunition without a valid licence, by calling Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula is expected to meet with taxi bosses today to discuss the ongoing taxi violence which has claimed the lives of at least 80 people this year alone. For security reasons, the location of the meetings was not disclosed.