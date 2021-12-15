Suspects in the spotlight for allegedly defrauding taxman of R299m

Cape Town – Six suspects are under the radar of the Hawks, three of whom are facing charges of defrauding the taxman of R299 million, while the other trio is believed to have issued fraudulent roadworthy certificates. The Hawks served three of the suspects with a court summons, with multiple charges of fraud involving R299m.

They are expected to appear in court on January 27. The State is set to prove that the suspects had worked for a company where they had allegedly committed the series of tax evasions and submitted false VAT documents, including fraudulent tax-clearance certificates between 2010 and 2016. Lieutenant-Colonel Philani Nkwalase, of the Hawks, said the motive was for the group to obtain security tenders from local government.

“Three suspects between the ages of 55 to 65 are expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on multiple charges of fraud of more than R299m,” said Nkwalase. “They were served with court summonses by the Hawks’s Serious Commercial Crime Investigation Team on Friday and Monday, for their alleged involvement in a series of tax and VAT evasion crimes. “The suspects worked under the same company between 2010 and 2016. In the process of performing their duties they had on different occasions, reportedly submitted false tax and VAT documents to the South African Revenue Service (Sars),” he said.

Nkwalase said, “It is further alleged that in the same period fraudulent tax-clearance certificates were submitted to gain security tenders from local government procurement processes. “They are expected to appear in court on January 27, 2022 facing an assortment of fraud charges. And more arrests are imminent.” Another set of three suspects aged between 43 and 61 are expected to appear in court on charges relating to the issuing of fraudulent roadworthy certificates to people at the Goodwood testing station.

The State will set out to prove in this matter that the group had allegedly issued roadworthy certificates, without doing the necessary tests. The one was the middle man while two others were vehicle examiners, and allegedly charged R250 per vehicle. Nkwalase added that the trio were also issued with summonses.

“The three are expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on December 22, on charges of fraud and corruption. “The Hawks team in Cape Town acted on information received about the suspects. “A search and seizure warrant was carried out at the testing centre in November. Documents were seized for further investigation which culminated in the court summons being issued against the trio.