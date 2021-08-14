Suspects in two child murders to only face trial in a year’s time

Cape Town - Two child murder cases on the roll in the Western Cape High Court have been postponed to next year for trial. The families of Ayesha Kelly, 10, and Emaan Solomons, 7, and Liam Petersen, 3, were in court yesterday and learnt the trials would begin between April and June next year.

Cameron Julius and Chadwin Williams made a brief appearance for pre-trial proceedings and their trial date was set May 23 to June 15, 2022. The State is set to prove Julius and Williams shot and killed Ayesha on the evening of December 8, 2019 while she walked to a tuckshop in Oudekloof Road in Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain. The shooting was allegedly between rival gangs – the Hard Livings and the Americans.

Julius is allegedly a member of the Hard Livings gang. Ayesha had dreamed of becoming a doctor and was in Grade 4 at Tafelsig Primary School and was her mother Insaaf’s only daughter. Ayesha’s grief-stricken grandmother, Fayrouz Kelly said they were still coming to terms with the loss and were unhappy to hear that they had to wait another year for the case to resume.

“We were excited this morning because we believed it was going to start and now it will be another year, another birthday remembering when she was shot and another year to wait for trial, God knows best. We are very heartbroken as a family,” said Kelly. Spokesperson of the National Prosecuting Authority Eric Ntabazalila confirmed the court dates. Emaan Solomons. FACEBOOK Meanwhile, Eben Basson and Chivargo Fredericks are charged with the murder of Emaan of Ocean View and would be on trial between April 19 to May 19, next year.