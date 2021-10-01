Suspects questioned about 4-year-old’s murder while MEC appeals for community to help the case

Cape Town: Three men have been taken in for questioning after a 4-year-old girl was shot and killed in Ottery and a man wounded. Just hours after the shooting, police have confirmed the trio, between the ages of 30 and 40, are being questioned and have not been formally charged.

Meanwhile, MEC of Community Safety, Albert Fritz visited the family of little Scarlett Cottle today, calling on the perpetrators to be apprehended while they prepare for a vigil. The questioning comes after the little girl was shot inside a Wendy house on the corners of Bruce and Edwards streets, Woodgate Court, Ottery on Wednesday just before 7pm. Reports were that the child had been lying in bed reading when she was shot. She died soon after being rushed to Red Cross Children’s Hospital.

A 48-year-old man was also wounded in the shooting. Police have linked the shooting to gang warfare. Police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said it was too early in the investigation to charge the suspects being questioned. “Kindly be advised that the investigation is under way and that three male suspects aged between 30 and 40 are being questioned.

“They have not been formally charged yet and it is too soon to speculate if they can be linked to the murder and attempted murder at this stage.” The area has been plagued with gang rivalry warfare for weeks. William Akim, the area’s ward councillor, said the shooting had united the community and he appealed for the bloodshed to end, calling on young men not to turn to gangsterism.

He said he had been supporting the family ever since the shooting took place. “I was at the mother’s home and I gave her a few words of encouragement during this difficult and sad time,” he said. “There has been rivalry in different parts of Ottery.

“From our side we see that it has taken the death of a child to unite the community and bring people together. “We are calling on the young men not to turn to gangsterism as the only way out. “The MEC for Community Safety, Albert Fritz visited the family today and a vigil is planned for around 5pm.”

Akim said the Mayor, Dan Plato, was also expected to visit the family soon. Social Development MEC Albert Fritz. Picture: Tracey Adams/ African News Agency Fritz appealed for the community to continue with assisting the police to secure arrests by providing vital information which could lead to convictions.

“I am calling on SAPS to do everything in their power to ensure that these thugs are brought to book and face the full might of the law,” he said. “We are also monitoring the situation very closely and are ready to deploy LEAP officers to affected areas to quell any further violence. “There are community members who have information that can assist SAPS.

“I want to appeal to you to please come forward. Stand with us in the fight against gangsterism in our communities. “Don’t protect these thugs. “I want to extend my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Scarlett.

“I want to say that your pain and your grief affect all of us. “Today, we stand with you. We are never going to accept that the danger in which our children have to live in is normal. It is not normal. We reject it. “And we are going to fight this fight for and on behalf of our citizens for as long as we have to.