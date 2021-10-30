Swanepoel to represent SA at the International Surfing Association World Para Surfing Championships in the US

Cape Town - He may have lost his leg in a shark attack, but that has not stopped Caleb Swanepoel from losing hope in his dreams. Swanepoel will represent South Africa at the International Surfing Association (ISA) World Para Surfing Championships in the US in December.

The Pinelands resident qualified for the competition after he won his respective category at the South African Para Surfing Championships in Durban earlier this year. Swanepoel, who has represented SA before, said it is always a great opportunity to wear the green and gold. “It is an opportunity to showcase our country and to spread awareness for para-sport on the global stage. I am hoping to make a final and aim for a medal. It is setting the bar high, but I think if I get the right wave, there is a chance. Surfing is unpredictable because you are dealing with the ocean, so you have to be on top of your game, be patient and remain focused. Heats are only 20 minutes long, and your two best waves are scored, so you must choose them carefully,” he said.

Swanepoel started surfing after he lost his right leg. “I wasn’t a surfer before I lost my leg. I only started surfing after I lost my leg, strangely enough. Surfing is exciting, lots of fun and scary at times. It depends on the conditions, the size of the waves and where your mental head space is at. It can be very challenging, but I know that it is good for me. There are no disturbances when you’re out there. It is just you and the ocean. The ocean is raw, powerful, and filled with adventure,” he said. Swanepoel lost his right leg after being attacked by a great white shark in Buffles Bay in 2015.

“Be present. Value the friends and family you have in your circle. Make the most of each day. You never know when life will throw a curve ball at you. Have fun, laugh, cry and adapt, where you can. One of my goals is to change the way people who are differently-abled are perceived by the rest of the world,” he added. His surfing coach, Tasha Mentasti, described Swanepoel as an extraordinary, committed and determined individual who sees every opportunity as a challenge. “Caleb is a great ambassador for both South Africa and the sport of para surfing. I think he will play an important role in the team dynamics, and since he has represented (the country already), he will be able to offer valuable insight and guidance to the new caps who will be travelling to compete for their first time on a global stage.