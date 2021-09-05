Sweet treats are made of these: celebrating a local delicacy on World Koesister Day

Sunday is World Koesister Day. These sweet treats have long been a Sunday tradition in the Cape. ROBIN & LEE-ANNE ADAMS

Every Sunday Robin and Lee-Anne Adams go on a koesister hunt around the Cape. They’ve discovered some gems, including Sift & Savor in Kuilsriver, which has become very popular in recent months because they also do deliveries. WE are firmly inside Heritage Month. Capetonians, in particular, are very proud people. We take traditions and heritage seriously. Today marks a huge day on the culinary calendar – World Koesister Day. True story. Those soft pillows of aniseed goodness have their own celebratory day on the first Sunday of September, though locals would argue koesisters are of international importance every Sunday.

You may have noticed our spelling of koesister – minus the second “k”. Koeksisters are usually the hard, plaited, syrupy sweet treats. Koesisters are their softer, fluffier, semi-spicy siblings. We lived abroad for many years. And one of the experiences we missed most was koesisters from the aunty down the road, syruped to perfection with just the right amount of coconut. That, accompanied by a lekker cup of coffee and deep inhalations of Cape Town air, was our idea of the perfect way to close out a weekend. So the first order of business upon our return to Robin’s Hood was to eat our way through the global koesister capital that is Cape Town.

Graphic: Timothy Alexander Our goal: To try a different spot every Sunday. And so our adventure “The Great Koesister Skarrel” was born. Not ones to keep our findings to ourselves, we decided we wanted to take everyone along on our adventures through our live social media broadcasts, a virtual skarrel (road trip) in the Adams family car. It’s become such a popular weekly feature. And the fact that we are able to support local business just warms our good-to-be-home hearts. We keep driving home the point – we do not want freebies or discounts, we want to come and spend our money at your establishment. And man oh man, we’ve had some incredible experiences.

Having sampled koesisters from dozens of places across the Mother City, some a lot more famous than others, we feel we can speak with authority on the best spots to get your Sunday stash. We’ve also dreamed up a list to remember when going out to get your fix. We call it the “Rules of Engagement”. Graphic: Timothy Alexander Over the years, how you get your hands on your favourite dozen, or two, has evolved. Back in the day, your nose would guide you to the great koesister joints in your neighbourhood. Nowadays a simple WhatsApp message will have them delivered steaming hot right to your door for a small fee. There are also Facebook groups with information too on where to get your koesisters, even if you’re not living in the Cape. So now the folks from Gqeberha, Joburg and even Brakpan can also satisfy their cravings.

Have a fabulous World Koesister Day everyone! Follow our weekly koesister hunt on social media. Instagram: RobinAdamsTV, @LeeAnneAdamsZA