Table Mountain & UCT fire was possibly caused by malicious act says report

Cape Town - Two months after a devastating fire ravaged over 600 hectares of Table Mountain and parts of the University of Cape Town an independent report reveals that it was started during a malicious act. SANParks (South African National Parks) released their report this morning following an investigation by Enviro Wildlife, led by Rob Erasmus.

In April, Environment, Forestry & Forestry & Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy said two separate investigations would be underway to determine the cause, the liability and financial impact of the Table Mountain Fire which damaged 600 hectares of land and other historical sites such as the Mill, UCT and Rhodes Memorial. Creecy said the two independent investigations would be conducted by UCT and SANparks after 4000 students were left displaced following the devastating fire. The report has since revealed the blaze was not caused by natural causes such as rockfall or an abandoned camping or cooking site.

SANParks also confirmed that the initial belief that the fire was caused by a homeless person was in fact not true and undetermined and that it was due to a malicious act. A R10 000 reward has been offered for information. Dr Luthando Dziba, the Acting Chief Executive Officer of SANParks, said all evidence relating to this malicious act was now being investigated by law enforcement.

The report states: “South African National Parks (SANParks) said an independent fire report on the wildfire that burned about 600 hectares of land within the Table Mountain National Park and some neighbouring properties on Sunday, 18 April 2021, ruled out natural causes such as rock falls or lightning strikes or an accidental / negligent incident such as an abandoned camping/cooking fire as possible causes of the fire. “The latter, therefore, confirms the fact that the fire was not started by homeless persons as was initially alleged.” Dziba said various potential causes of the fire were thoroughly assessed by an independent investigator – Enviro Wildfire (Pty) Ltd.

He stated that the investigation report provides compelling evidence suggesting that the fire may have been started as a malicious act. “This evidence is currently being investigated by law enforcement agencies.” The report further states that evidence such as CCTV footage and eyewitnesses proved the fire started at 8.40am.