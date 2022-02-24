Tafelsig teenager stabbed, two arrested

Community leaders in Tafelsig are concerned about crime in the area after a 17-year-old was stabbed on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said that two men were later detained in connection with a stabbing incident. "According to reports a 17-year-old man was walking down Assegaaibos Street, Tafelsig, on Wednesday at around 7.50am. Two males approached him and stabbed the victim with a sharp object and fled the scene. "Two males were arrested and detained later in the day," said Swaartbooi.

"Once charged the duo are expected to make a court appearance in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court on a charge of assault with the intention to cause grievous bodily harm," he said. The Mitchells Plain Community Police Forum (CPF) condemned the continual incidents of crime. "We have a problem with violence, especially among young people. They don't know how to resolve conflict and the response is through violence and it is disturbing because we have a culture of violence and intolerance.

"It is a regular occurrence, start small … now there are stabbings and guns," said Norman Jantjies, chairperson of the CPF. A community leader, Joanie Fredericks, said she was disappointed because there were programmes in Tafelsig meant for healthy youth development. She said the stabbing incident was not gang related and the victim was a schoolchild.