Talks at UCT to end financial exclusion and student protest

Student leaders and management at the University of Cape Town were locked in talks on Tuesday to find a solution to the ongoing protest over financial exclusions and accommodation problems facing some students. The Student Representative Council (SRC) said they were still ongoing by late Tuesday.

SRC President Hlengiwe Dube said: "We hope for the best as the meeting progresses.“ She added the students were also planning to brief parents on March 16 on developments and reasons for their demands. UCT Spokesperson Elijah Moholola said the talks sought to find an agreed basis to ensure that the academic project might continue without further interruption, and for further possible measures to address fee blocks.

“This mediation process has commenced and is still ongoing. As a result, UCT wishes not to comment any further at this stage,” said Moholola. Classes were disrupted on March 10 as the students continued to call for an end to “financial exclusion of underprivileged students and on accommodation to be made available”. Police and other law enforcement agencies were called in by the university.

Two students who were arrested during the protest were granted bail during an appearance at the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Monday. They faced charges of public violence, and contravening a court order. February 17 the university was granted an interim interdict, blocking students from continuing with protests.

UCT students with outstanding fees of more than R10 000 were barred from registering for the 2023 academic year and accessing student housing, a move that sparked the student protests. According to the SRC at least close to 1000 students were estimated to be struggling to register and find accommodation even though they were eligible to study this year. Earlier the SRC said its fund used to assist students with fee debt with donations from the former Vice Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng and fund raising initiatives was exhausted as there was a greater demand this year than previous years.