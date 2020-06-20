Tamara Snow is looking for warmth online

Cape Town - Finding love during lockdown seems like an impossible task, but when you take the leap into virtual dating, anything is possible. This is the attitude that Good Hope FM radio presenter Tamara Snow had when she created her Love Online project. She hopes to find love amid the pandemic. With some trepidation and nervousness, she created Love Online, which documents her journey of virtual dates. “I’ve done Tinder before, I’ve done Bumble before, and that didn’t work out for me and I really didn’t want to be sitting on my phone chatting to someone, I wanted to see them and get a sense of who they were: body language is a big thing for me,” she said. She put out a social media call for suitors to send her a short introductory video via WhatsApp; and with the help of fellow radio jock Kyeezi, her brother and blogger and designer Tara Courtene, Snow began her search. "I'm looking for a meaningful connection."

Snow said the matchmaking squad were right by her side: “They have a look at the videos and they let me know what they think and if they think we’d get along, what their impressions are of the guys are and then I decided who am I going to go on a virtual date with.”





Every week she uploads a video to Instagram that summarises her dating escapades so singles can see for themselves whether virtual dating is worth their while.

So far there is one suitor who has caught her eye and as soon as lockdown regulations allow, she is going to make a coffee date and meet up with him in person.

Her #LoveOnline project is also a great way for single women to learn the tips and tricks of virtual dating which is safe, non-committal and a great way for women to be in control of their dates without leaving home.

You can follow the journey on Instagram via @IAmTamaraSnow.

Weekend Argus