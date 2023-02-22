Tannie Poppie brings a taste of Laingsburg to Macassar

Roosterbrood maestro Rosaline van As, affectionately known as Tannie Poppie, is temporarily in Cape Town to help her daughter set up her own business using the family’s secret recipe. If you’ve ever driven past Laingsburg on the N1, you’ve most probably stopped at Tannie Poppie’s stand to buy one of her tasty home-made roosterbrode.

Tannie Poppie became famous after a cyclist along the N1 sampled her now famous bread and campaigned to help her realise her dream of going to Italy back in 2019. And now earlier this week Tannie Poppie announced that lovers of her bread living in Cape Town wouldn’t have to travel too far for a bite. Naomi Etson, Tannie Poppie’s youngest daughter, got married last year. After she had moved to Cape Town to be with her husband, she saw a chance to expand the family business.

“I worked at a retail store in the bakery, but I knew I couldn’t give them my mother’s recipe. It wouldn’t be right. It’s a family recipe that should stay in the family and not be commercialised. That’s why I decided to start my own business at home with the help of my mother,” she told Weekend Argus. Etson said the plan was to establish a roosterbrood palace in Cape Town. “It’s not something that’s just going to happen now and stop after a while. It must not die down – the tradition must not die out. I want to supply shops with roosterbrood. Everyone should be able to get a taste of the tastiest roosterbrode in South Africa.”

Tannie Poppie said she did not hesitate to come down and support her daughter’s venture. “It’s wonderful that my daughter wants to pass on this tradition not only to her children, but also wants to turn it into a business that will also create employment for others. There are few things that make one’s heart so happy as when you see your children wanting to follow in your footsteps,” she said. MEC for Agriculture Dr Ivan Meyer was among those who queued up to enjoy the flame-grilled bread.