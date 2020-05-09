Taxi driver, who tested positive for Covid-19, charged with attempted murder

Cape Town - A thirty-five-year-old taxi driver diagnosed with the coronavirus has been charged with attempted murder after he was caught transporting passengers to the Eastern Cape. Thousands of citizens made use of the last hours of the seven-day interprovincial travel allowance that ended on Thursday. Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said the man tested positive on April 30 after a roadblock in Tsitsikamma, was notified of his results two days later, and arrested on Thursday. “The driver, seven passengers and three other persons in an accompanying vehicle were transported by police back to Cape Town to a quarantine site.” Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa said officials were operating roadblocks and ensuring that those leaving the province had valid permits, adding that there were still “chancers”.

A driver for Jobela Bus Service, Boyce Jobela, said: “We are going to Mthatha and we will not make it in time for the deadline, so we will go to the nearest police station and explain the situation so we can get a permit to get across the roadblocks.”

Premier Alan Winde said although they couldn’t quantify the number of travellers, between 4000 and 6000 vehicles had passed through roadblocks on the N1 and N2.

Movement between the Eastern and Western Cape is an ongoing occurrence due to the number of people who travel for funerals. This has sparked a war of words between the provinces, with the Eastern Cape accusing the DA-run Western Cape of sabotaging its efforts to contain the virus.

So far, the Western Cape has the most recorded cases, more than 4 000, and the Eastern Cape has close to 1 000. Eastern Cape Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba said 56 people travelling from the Western Cape had tested positive for the coronavirus.

A total of 9524 people had entered the province from the Western Cape between April 29 and May 4. “We understand that interprovincial travelling (was) allowed, but having so many people who have tested positive coming to the Eastern Cape undermines the good work that we have been doing,” said Gomba.

“Why the 56 people were not tested in the Western Cape is beyond me. We need all provinces to work together and contain the spread of this virus.”

According to Gomba, a group of 78 people who travelled from Cape Town were intercepted in Elliotdale in the Eastern Cape, as well as another 110 who had to be rerouted to Mphekweni and Fish River in Port Alfred for screening and testing. The province’s ANC structures also accused the DA administration and farmers in the province of flouting regulations by transporting seasonal workers without permits.



Since then, the Western Cape Department of Agriculture had issued directives for the transport of farmworkers between provinces, highlighting the importance of permits. DA Western Cape provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said he found the allegations preposterous and childish. “People are stooping really low to try and use this to earn points.

“No noise is being made about people leaving Gauteng and KZN, which have also been affected by this, and it makes one wonder what this is really about. Our job is to check if people have the required permits to travel and to issue fines or have them arrested if they do not.”

Winde said the province had met its Eastern Cape counterparts to discuss challenges they both faced with regard to funerals and essential workers. He said clarity was needed regarding travel permits and bilateral screening protocols.

