Teacher initiates literature programme to encourage reading culture for national book week

CAPE TOWN- In celebration of National Book Week, a Grade 7 teacher at Tuscany Glen Primary School has initiated a National Book literature campaign in an effort to cultivate reading culture and ignite a passion for reading within the school. Llewellyn van der Ross said that he decided to utilise the National Book Week to ignite a passion for reading and learning in his pupils.

“I have always been passionate about English and literature, and as an English educator, I have always seen it as my moral duty to explore all avenues at my disposal to encourage a love for reading within my classrooms.” The English teacher emphasised the importance of encouraging reading culture at a foundation phase level and explained that reading, writing and comprehension are the foundation of formal education. Pupils at Tuscany Glen Primary School celebrate National Book Week. Picture: Supplied. The event was hosted in conjunction with Kuils River Public Library, which donated packages to all the students and a total of 20 books to 10 pupils who took part in the book competition.

Giana Cyster, a Grade 7 teacher at the school, said that she benefited a lot from the campaign, as she learnt about several studying tools for pupils which are accessible at local libraries. “I learnt that the library, all of its utilities and information is open to everyone. I have since gone to sign up at the library. My classmates and I benefited so much from the campaign and learnt about the importance of reading and the culture of learning.” Senior librarian Wilhelmina Whitman and librarians Mubeen Mohamed and Zak Rawoot from Kuils River Library described the event as a significant achievement and were excited to introduce new technologies incorporated in City of Cape Town library services to the school.