Teachers and parents decry ‘mismanagement’ at Blossom Road Primary

Cape Town - Parents at Blossom Road Primary School have railed against the school’s “mismanagement” which allegedly led to shortages in textbooks, a nearly half a million rand municipal bill and poor scoring for reading among learners. The school also has a construction supply company on a portion of its property that has teachers and parents seeing red.

Story continues below Advertisement

Teachers, who spoke to Weekend Argus on the condition of anonymity, said reports of financial mismanagement, safety hazards and corporal punishment have frustrated them. A teacher said: “Part of the school premises, which is government-owned property, is currently being used by a building supplies company. “The company is situated directly next to a Grade R class, you can imagine how noisy and dusty it is with all the grinding and the trucks moving up and down.”

The teacher added that the business also posed a safety risk for learners, especially because employees of the company have access to the school's premises. “What is the justification or benefit of the encroachment by a private business on land which is allocated for educational purposes?” asked the teacher. Another teacher said the school’s finances were not being properly managed which is highlighted by the fact that the school had a large municipal bill in arrears.

Story continues below Advertisement

“These types of things have a domino effect, for instance, our municipal bill is something close to half a million rand and because we are behind and have to use the money for maintenance, we cannot order books for our kids. “Our learners have been using photocopied textbooks and only received proper textbooks last term. It impacts their learning. “Monies received were spent before being deposited into the school’s account. As a result, the school is not following the correct departmental regulations pertaining to monies received, it has now become incumbent on certain teachers to perform banking functions,” the teacher said.

Story continues below Advertisement

Weekend Argus learnt that inadequate curriculum delivery was highlighted in the School’s Evaluation Authority (SEA) report where the school scored a code one, the lowest level. A parent, who wished to not be identified, blamed the school’s poor scoring on inadequate leadership. “It is unfair that my child will go through his schooling career thinking this is how school should be, without proper textbooks, and in an unsafe and unhealthy environment.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Even if the school or department is leasing a piece of land or is behind in bills, our children shouldn’t be affected, but they are, and that's the sad reality. “I also learnt about a case where corporal punishment was used by a teacher, since when is this allowed? And why are other parents not being told about it? “I am not here advocating for any teacher or faction, I am here fighting for my kids right to education and if it means that management must change or the rotten apples who make such decisions must be out, then so be it,” the parent said.

Spokesperson for the Western Cape Department of Education (WCED), Bronagh Hammond confirmed that the school had leased land to a company. “This has been in place for more than five years and is situated on a section of land alongside the school boundary fence. “The principal has reported that the machines only operate after school hours. The WCED has not received any complaints regarding noise affecting residents after school hours,” she said.

Hammond discredited reports that workers from the company had access to the school, stating that only the business owner had access. Regarding allegations of financial mismanagement and the municipal bill, Hammond said an audit was conducted last year. “This is not uncommon in many schools, given the costs of water and electricity and budgetary constraints.

“The WCED found that all monies were accounted for, however, they have provided financial training since, in order to improve financial processes,” she said. Regarding the allegations of corporal punishment, Hammond said an allegation of assault was reported last term. “The principal reported the matter and a social worker is supporting the learner. The SGB has instituted disciplinary procedures against the employee,” she said.

Hammond also confirmed the school did obtain a code 1 SEA. “The report identified challenges between the school leadership and the community, which impacted their score. “The report also highlighted the lack of readers in the foundation phase, and textbooks in the (upper grades), as well as, learner interaction with e-learning.

“Additional readers have since been purchased with top-up orders made and a procurement plan in place to address textbook shortages. “A learning support teacher has been assigned since January to the school to support struggling learners. “The school is part of Edufundi (an NPO focused on in-class mentorship) and teachers are supported in the classroom via lesson observations and model lessons. This will be in place for the next three years,” Hammond said.