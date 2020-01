Teaching kids to roll with punches









Gordon Adams Picture: Supplied Cape Town - Gordon “Lightfoot” Adams is taking the punches to help others succeed. Gordon’s Boxing Academy will re-open its doors at Duinefontein Community Centre in Manenberg next week. For Adams, it is about making the most of a second chance and for boxers to enjoy what they do. The academy will cater for men and women of all ages. The 62-year-old said there are many youngsters who have the potential to succeed in life.

“I want to teach children and see them succeed. I see a lot of children smoking on the streets and doing all the wrong things. I’ve explained to them how smoking can affect them in the long run. I hope this academy will help get them off the street. I see raw talent in some of them.

“I want them to become a Western Province champion, Western Cape champion, South Africa champion or even a world champion.

“I want people to know there is a boxing academy in Manenberg. Parents should bring their children to the club. This game is not something for the street but in the boxing ring,” he said.

The Bonteheuwel resident was introduced to boxing at the age of 17 and fought professionally in the lightweight division across the country in the 70s.

“We competed in amateur matches around Cape Town and then my friends and I heard that we would be training in Loop Street. We then heard the coaches speaking about professional boxing matches. Since then, my love for the sport grew,” he added.

Daniel Hendricks, 23, who has been at the academy since 2013, described the father of four as committed, hard-working and respectful.

“He is always helpful and always resolves conflict or any matter in a professional way and prevents bad consequences from arising.

“The boxing academy will assist children within the community in building a career, and for those who already have a career, as an add on,” Hendricks added.

Weekend Argus