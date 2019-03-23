South Africa - Johannesburg - 22 March 2019 - The Special Olympics South Africa National team arrives at the O.R Tambo international airport returning back from the 2019 special olympics world games in Abu Dhabi, the team were welcomed by chairman of Special olympics South Africa Dr Matthew Phosa, Picture: Itumeleng English/ African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Team South Africa returned victorious from the Special Olympics in Abu Dhabi, sporting 44 medals. The contingent of athletes scooped up an impressive 20 gold medals, including one for the soccer team, as well as 12 silvers and 12 bronzes.

They comfortably beat their previous haul of 15 gold medals at last year’s Summer World Games in Los Angeles, US.

The Special Olympics is an international sporting competition for athletes with intellectual disabilities.

Chairman of Special Olympics SA Dr Mathews Phosa welcomed the team home yesterday and told them they had represented the country with fortitude.

“Each and every one of you represent something far greater than any medal and mere sporting achievement.

“You prove to all those that would like to isolate and exclude people with an intellectual disability that you will not be silenced.

“You have proved that despite the deafening silence from our national government, you are worthy ambassadors of this country, and you have represented this great nation with pride and honour,” he said.

According to World Health Organisation statistics, there are about 3 million people living with intellectual disabilities in South Africa.

Middle distance runner Kamogelo Moncho is one of a handful of athletes who are bringing home double gold medals. Moncho won both the 1500m and 5000m races.

Swimmer David Coates also came home with a double win.

Western Cape athlete Jeffrey Julies came home with a bronze medal for the 50m run and a gold for standing long jump. He said he was excited with his win and had a great experience travelling overseas.

“It was my first time and it was very nice - I was very excited to meet new people and talk with them. It’s nice to come away from home, travel to another country and make new friends,” Julies said.

His coach, Cape Town-based Wendy Smidt, said she was very proud of the performance of the athletics team.

“My team has done very well - we received four gold medals, three silver and four bronze in the athletics category,” Smidt said. She only had a brief time to condition the team when they all met for a training camp just before flying to Abu Dhabi.

“They all come from different provinces and we only had three days to work with them,” Smidt said.

Team SA sent a contingent of 71 athletes competing in football, futsal, table tennis, equestrian, bocce, open water swimming, athletics and golf.

They tested their mettle against 7500 athletes from over 190 countries.

Special Olympics SA spokesperson Melanie Ramjee said the competition offers an opportunity to focus on the athletes’ abilities rather than their disabilities.

“The Special Olympics World Games is providing a platform for athletes to rise above the typical stereotype of daily exclusion by using sports as a catalyst to create an opportunity,” she said.

