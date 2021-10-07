Technology helps soup kitchen fight Covid-19 and continue to supply charitable organisations

Cape Town - The Mother Soup will continue distributing soup to charitable organisations after they had a new technological device installed to protect staff from Covid-19. The initiative was established during the country’s first lockdown when the owner of the Woodstock Brewery Andre Viljoen realised his brewery could be reused to provide meals to the needy.

The technology which was donated by Lumenlabs is called Lumenizer and uses filtered UVC light that kills 99.9% of all pathogens, including Covid-19. Mother Soup said in a statement that by installing these at their production facility, they will add an additional measure of protection for the staff and volunteers that produce and distribute the soup and other essential food items to over 80 charitable organisations, including schools, orphanages, and faith-based groups throughout the Cape Town metropolitan area. Mother Soup board member Michael Eads said this allows them to continue with operations.

“This now makes us work in a safe Covid-19 environment, and adds another layer of safety,” he said. Eads said this does not mean they will stop following the Covid-19 regulations like social distancing. Viljoen said they have made it through many challenges in keeping the initiative alive, relying on corporate and individual donors and the hard work of their staff and volunteers.

“Now with this amazing donation from Lumenlabs we can rest a bit easier knowing that our facility has this additional layer of protection so we can keep this important project going,” he said. Viljoen added that they believe they are making a real difference in people’s lives, that means so much to so many. One of the staff members Maree le Roux said during the pandemic there was fear of going out and he always wanted to give back but couldn’t.