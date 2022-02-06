Teen, 13, killed for picking mangoes

The sleepy town of Klawer on the West Coast has been rocked by the gruesome discovery of body parts, believed to be those of a missing 13-year-old boy, in a drain on a train driver’s property on Friday. Teen Jerobejin van Wyk went missing on Wednesday after he told his mother, Triesha van Wyk, that he was going to pick mangoes in the upmarket side of town.

Police said their investigation into the boy’s disappearance led to the arrest of a 56-year-old man whose name is known to Weekend Argus. “The missing boy was accused of stealing fruit at the perpetrator’s residence,” said police spokesperson, Colonel Andre Traut. The suspect allegedly chased down the teen and his friend and the boy has not been seen since, he said.

On Friday afternoon, search operations at the house revealed the discovery of human remains in a drain on the premises. The drain where the body parts where discovered at the home of a train driver arrest in connection with a missing 13-year-old boy in Klawer on the West Coast. picture: Tracey Adams While police say they were yet to determine whether the remains were those of missing Jerobejin, his devastated mother told Weekend Argus that she had a horrible feeling that she just could not shake that they were her son’s remains. Jerobejin’s mom Triesha van Wyk wants answers on why her son was killed. picture: Tracey Adams Van Wyk said her son went with a friend to pick mangoes from a relatively well-off part of the town. She waited for her son to return home, but had not heard from him since.

“It is unlike him to stay away, so I immediately started to panic.” And then she found out that Jerobejin and his friend were allegedly chased by the perpetrator. “He bumped my son and then put him in the bakkie and drove away.”

The boy’s friend, who cannot be named because he is a minor, explained to Wendy Pekeur from Ubuntu Rural Women and Youth Movement how he managed to escape. Pekeur said: “The boys were picking mangoes when the man came out of his house and chased them in his bakkie. They dropped the mangoes while trying to escape. “The man drove after them, down the street and through a graveyard. The teen who is alive managed to escape because he hid in a bin.”

Pekeur said the boy who escaped then ran to his friend’s home to alert his mother that a man in a bakkie had bumped him before driving off with him. “The boy’s mother, Mrs Van Wyk, went to the police station on Wednesday and stayed there until 3am. But did not get help.” The man was arrested on Thursday and his house searched on Friday. Van Wyk said her son loved playing football and dreamt of becoming a soccer star. “I hope I get answers, and all I want to know from this man is why. Because of mangoes? Did you kill my son because he wanted to enjoy eating something?

“To my son, I want him to know that I love him and always will.” Pastor Damaris Kiewiets visited the family yesterday. Kiewiets said when she heard about the boy, her heart immediately sank. The incident has taken her back to three years ago when two girls also mysteriously vanished in the same area.

They have never been found. “It’s just heartbreaking that the people in poor communities don’t get prioritised. Maybe if police reacted quickly and followed up on leads the situation would’ve been different.” Residents described the suspect as a mysterious man.

A resident, who asked not to be identified, said the suspect had lived in the town for a while before he left but he had returned. The resident claimed the suspect had been a Satanist but when he returned to Klawer in 2015, he told her he had changed his life and “he was no longer a Satanist”. “There are strange things like the writing on front of his house, but we don’t want to speculate,” said the resident.

Symbols at the entrance of the train driver’s home where body parts were found. picture: Tracey Adams Executive director of the Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation Billie Claasen said given the lack of trust in police, he believed the case must be investigated by more senior officers. “I think the police in the province should form a task team to investigate the whole situation. This is a gruesome situation, I’ve never seen anything like it,” he said. Claasen said he believed the police failed the victim and his family.

“If they had searched the house on Wednesday evening, they might have found the boy still alive,” he said. “This boy is not the first person in the area to have gone missing and perhaps this is an eye-opener to how serious the disappearance of someone can be.” In January 2019, Jeneva Diergal, 8, went missing after she was last seen playing outside her aunt’s house with her cousin.

Another case in the area dates back to 2012 when Klawer police requested the help of the community with the suspected missing case of Johan and Pamela-Lee Visser. A DNA test will be done on Tuesday to determine if the discovered remains belong to Jerobejin. Traut said the perpetrator was expected to appear in court on Monday on charges of murder.