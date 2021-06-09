Teen dies while woman survives shooting in Delft

Cape Town - A 19-year-old girl is lucky to be alive and a 17-year-old boy has been murdered in yet another shooting incident in Delft this week.

A 13-year-old boy is also believed to have been shot and wounded on Tuesday but police could not confirm this.

Police were called to the scene in Eindhoven, June 7 where the two persons were found.

The teenage boy who had sustained more than one gunshot wound, died at the scene.

Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said the motive for the shooting was unknown: “Delft detectives are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder after an incident that occurred on June 7 at 6pm.

“A 17-year-old man sustained gunshot wounds and passed away on the scene.

“Meanwhile a 19-year-old girl was lucky to escape death when she sustained injuries as a result of the shooting incident.

“The motive for the attack is unknown.

“Anyone with information is kindly requested to call Crime Stop 08600 10111.”

Delft also came under the spotlight last month as it was listed as number seven in the top ten policing districts in the country, with 46 murder between January 2020 to March 2021.

Weekend Argus