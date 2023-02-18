Teen drum majorette makes World Cup selection

Robyn Jooste eats, sleeps and breathes sports. It’s her dedication to her craft that has now seen her being selected to represent South Africa at the World Cup for Majorettes held in Croatia.

During the lockdown, Jooste, who had just joined the drum majorettes, began training herself daily using online videos, and she perfected the sport. Robyn Jooste, 16, of Kuils River, has been selected to represent South Africa at the drum majorette World Cup. Picture: Supplied Today, she holds both Western Province and South African colours for the sport and often leads her team during national competitions. She is also the captain of the Soneike High School team. And she is captain of her netball team and does cross-country running. She is also part of the Federation of Dance Drill, Cheerleading & Majorette Sport South Africa (FDDCMSA).

More on this Kaapse Klopse competition rounds off festive season

Jooste has been invited to participate at the World Cup of Majorette Sport in Opatija, Croatia, between August 24 and 27, and she requires R36 000 to cover her accommodation, flights, transportation and uniforms. Jooste is one of four children, one of whom was adopted by her mother Lauren Van Wyk after her best friend passed away during the Covid-19 pandemic. Van Wyk said her daughter’s determination was to be admired after she mastered the sport by herself, at first.

“She puts in hard work and effort,” said Van Wyk. “In 2020, during the lockdown, they were unable to participate in the sport and she used to watch online videos and train herself. She basically self-taught herself during that period.” Jooste is thrilled to be flying off to Croatia and is working hard fundraising but also needs help.

“I didn’t enjoy the sport at first, and then I fell in love with it. It takes a lot of discipline, and it allows you to meet other people and explore. “I do netball and cross-country, and I train for the drum majorettes on a Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 2pm to 6.30pm and on a Tuesday and Thursday its netball from 2pm to 5pm,” she said. Van Wyk laughs and adds that sports definitely runs in their blood as she herself achieved Gauteng colours for netball when she was in high school.