Teen flies SA flag high at swimming championships in Mauritius

Cape Town - Wade Beukes is swimming his way to fame. This teen, aged 15, recently competed in the 15th Africa Aquatics Junior Open Swimming Championships in Mauritius and has been flying the South African flag high. Beukes, who completed Grade nine at Fish Hoek High School, has been making a name for himself nationally and locally.

He took part at the 15th Africa Aquatics Junior Open Water Swimming Championships between 6- 10 December and represented Team SA. Beukes received overwhelming support on his school's Facebook and social media page, with over 80 comments and well wishes. His motivational quote for the event was: “I only fear not trying.”

The school said in their post: “Congratulations and strength to our 2023 Sportsman of the Year, Wade Beukes, who is on his way to Mauritius to represent the SA Open Water Team at the 15th Africa Aquatics Junior Open Water Swimming Championships from 6 – 10 December.” The Western Cape Education Department's Millicent Merton said the department would be issuing a statement soon on Beukes' success including the school's marketing department. Last year, the competitive youngster took part in The Cana Zone IV Open Water Swimming Champs in Lusaka, Zambia.