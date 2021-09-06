Teen shot and killed in Belhar just weeks after toddler was murdered

CAPE Town police are investigating the death of a 17-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Belhar yesterday (Monday) morning. Police were called to the scene in Rustenburg Street in Extension 13 in Belhar.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Andre Traut confirmed the shooting. “The circumstances surrounding the death of a 17-year-old male are being investigated after he was shot and killed in Belhar by an unknown suspect who is yet to be arrested.” In July the area saw the violent and senseless shooting of a 3-year-old girl who was shot and wounded and later died.

Two other victims, aged 28 and a 12-year-old boy, were wounded. The little girl was rushed to hospital for medical treatment. Belhar ward councillor, Delmaine Cottee said they were saddened by the shooting and confirmed the violence was due to territory warfare.