Cape Town - Teenage pregnancy has dropped by 5% since 2014. A recent Statistics South Africa report shows that 11% of the births occurrences in 2018 were by adolescents aged 10-19 years old.
A total of 1287 children were born to teenagers aged 10-14. The majority of fathers were between 17-25 years old. However, the Criminal Law Amendment Act of 2007 provides that consensual and non-consensual sex with a child younger than 16 years is statutory rape.
Founder of Girl Pride Africa Lola Mupotaringa said there are about 300 to 400 teen moms she welcomes at her centre each month, with the youngest being 14 years old.
Mupotaringa said the cause of these pregnancies are a result of socio-economic factors. She said some are raped by their uncles, some are pressured by their peers at school and many of them are not educated about sex because it is a taboo subject in their homes.
In 2014, there were 2 852 pregnant teenagers and 2 143 in 2018 in the Western Cape.