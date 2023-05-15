Ten-year prison sentence for R15 thieves

Cape Town – A trio from Manenberg who were arrested for stealing R15 and a cellphone will now serve a 10-year imprisonment sentence for armed robbery. Manenberg Station Commander Brigadier Sanele Zama hopes this sends a strong message to criminals.

Manenberg Police Station spokesperson, Captain Ian Bennett said the investigating team did brilliant work in securing a conviction and sentence. Bennett said Zama commended Detective Sergeant Joshua Williams for working hard to establish the evidence that saw the suspects found guilty and sentenced in the Wynberg Regional Court on May 10, 2023. Anton Wyngaard was sentenced.pic SAPS. “Manenberg SAPS Detective Sergeant Joshua Williams worked tirelessly to ensure a successful prosecution after the arrest of the three suspects,” Bennett explained.

More on this Armed robbers’ cash-in-transit heist bid leads to time behind bars

“Brigadier Zama has commended Sergeant Williams for his tenacity and his unwavering commitment in serving his community, ensuring the community's trust is re‐established within the police. “He (Brigadier Zama) hopes this would serve as a deterrent and send a clear message out deterring our would be criminals that Manenberg police will leave no stone unturned to ensure the safety of our community.” The accused, Reyaan Williams, Jason Hendricks, and Anton Wyngaard was found guilty and sentenced.

Jason hendricks was sentenced. pic SAPS. Bennett explained the trio attacked the victim on October 27, 2022 just after 5.45am while he was on his way back home after accompanying his wife to board a taxi. “He was accosted by the three males,” said Bennett. “The three males held him at gunpoint in Duinefontein Road and robbed him of his last R15.

“When they searched him, they took his cellphone from his pocket.” Bennett explained good detective work secured a fast arrest. “Manenberg Police Crime Prevention members responded to the complaint of armed robbery and immediately patrolled the area,” he said.