Ten years after seven-month-old Dewandry Stanley vanished his mom chooses silence

Cape Town - A decade after seven-month-old Dewandry Stanley went missing from his bed in Macassar, his mom has chosen to remain silent on the matter. A resident, whom she allegedly accused of wanting to take the child, is suing for wrongful arrest.

This week, the Weekend Argus spoke to Shamiela Stanley, the mother of little Dewandry who vanished in February 2011. Stanley has chosen silence, stating she did not trust anyone, not even the media and spoke in Afrikaans. “No thank you, I am not interested in newspapers, the newspapers tell too many lies and not one newspaper spoke to me that time.

“I place my trust in God because he has carried me through this time,” she said. The mother of seven-month-old Dewandry Stanley, missing for a week, is led from dunes in Macassar after pointing out areas to police officers. TRACEY ADAMS African News Agency Stanley confirmed her son was still missing and said that she prays every day for her child’s return. Claims were that Dewandry had fallen asleep on his bed in the room and that his seven-year-old cousin had been sleeping on a mattress beside him, while Stanley went to a shop across the street to buy bread.

When she returned, Dewandry was missing. A search ensued and later, the baby’s blanket was found by a riverside in Macassar. Stanley was arrested shortly thereafter and later charged with child neglect.

She was convicted of child neglect and given a three-year suspended sentence and community service. She was then placed at Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital which deemed her to have been in a state of depression during her pregnancy. According to an article in the Helderberg Gazette, dated September 5, 2012, Stanley received her conviction in front of Magistrate Canon who said he could not prove child neglect due to how Dewandry had been before his disappearance.

During court proceedings, Stanley claimed she had left the baby with a child and that he was gone after that. She made an additional claim during proceedings, that a man named “Jakkals” had visited her home asking questions about the child and that she had taken a baby blanket and wrapped the infant inside it and placed him by the river to hide him. Stanley, then while awaiting trial, apparently wrote a letter to a relative claiming that the child had been taken by a woman named Anthea.

The investigating officer at the time searched for Anthea’s whereabouts but to no avail. An identikit had also been released after the child’s disappearance but there were no leads. The Weekend Argus also spoke to Jaque “Jakkals” Johnson, who had been questioned and arrested by police for allegations made by Stanley.

Johnson claimed he had opened a case against the State for wrongful arrest and defamation and was to furnish the newspaper with a case number. “I was questioned and arrested and taken for a lie detector test at Bellville-South Police Station whereby I had passed it. The mother claimed I wanted to take the child. I do not up to this day know who the child is or what happened to the child, I know nothing about the child so why did she accuse me? I was set free after my arrest and immediately opened up a case against the police.” Community activist, Christian Stewart said residents had very little knowledge about the case because there was a lack of communication.

“Since the mother does not want to speak, there is very little that the community can say because many are not even aware that this child is still gone,” said. “We can only advise parents to report their children missing at the nearest police station if something like this happens and to ask for community and police assistance.” Meanwhile, Eric Ntabazalila, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson said he would query Stanley’s Court records at Somerset West Regional Court and that it was the duty of the police to charge an individual.