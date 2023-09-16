Textile sector optimistic about Cape Town’s new distribution hub

Cape Town - The textile industry in the Western Cape has welcomed the new distribution hub in Cape Town that is set to open in November. Last week, Mayco member for economic growth James Vos visited the development site of a new clothing and textile distribution centre for Truworths International Limited which, once opened, will be the biggest of its kind in the Western Cape.

The centre is situated at King Air Industria, an industrial park near Cape Town International Airport, and will house a warehouse of 50 000m² and an office of 3 000m², totalling 53 000m². The national industrial policy officer at the Southern African Clothing and Textile Workers’ Union (Sactwu), Etienne Vlok, said the union welcomed the distribution hub as it would benefit local designers and general workers of the textile fraternity in the Western Cape. “In 2019 we signed a master plan agreement with retailers that pledged the commitment of local retailers to manufacture 65% locally by 2030. This distribution hub gives us hope that it seeks to honour that agreement,” he said.

Cape-based designer Estelle Jonker said though this was positive news, she can only hope that the stakeholders in the initiative will rope in local manufacturers and designers to benefit from this momentous milestone of the Cape. Kathy Olsen from Truworths’ investor relations department said: “This is a distribution centre that consolidates orders both locally and internationally prior to distribution to store. We currently manufacture between 45% and 50% locally. The distribution centre will benefit Cape Town-based design centres and factories because of lower transportation costs and by retaining jobs in the Western Cape.” Senior economist Ulrich Joubert said the distribution hub is great news and will benefit the Western Cape economy by creating more jobs.