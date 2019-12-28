Rhino poaching is part of a multibillion-dollar worldwide illicit wildlife trade, with rhino horn considered a prized possession in Asian medicine.
For the past few years, government and environment organisations alike have been working tirelessly to curb the poaching crisis, while attempting to preserve and grow existing numbers of the endangered animals.
Stop Rhino Poaching founding director Elise Serfontein said South Africa was home to 74% of Africa’s remaining rhino population.
“The estimated number of rhinos in South Africa as related by the African Rhino Specialist Group is 15 625 white rhino and 2 046 black rhino,” Serfontein said.